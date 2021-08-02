Shine Ya Eyes housemate Maria has managed to worm her way into the hearts of the viewers after just a few days in Big Brother’s house

The pretty lady who can now compete for the N90 million grand prize still remains a mystery to fans and viewers of the show

Legit.ng has compiled some pictures showing a hint of Maria’s life just before she surfaced in Big Brother’s house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Maria Chike Benjamin is among the Shine Ya Eyes contestants vying for the N90 million prize money of the sixth season.

The pretty lady started off her journey into Big Brother’s house on a challenging note as she was the second half of the wild cards that other housemates were asked to discover.

However, Maria did such an interesting and perfect job with her task that no single housemate managed to figure her out in the first week of the show.

Photos showing Maria's life outside the Big Brother Naija house. Photo: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Perhaps, this is an indication that the young lady knows how to keep things private and only make people know what she is completely comfortable with.

Now that Maria is fully in the competition like fellow housemates, fans and viewers of the show have developed more interest in her.

Recall that during the live show, Maria told Ebuka that she lives in Dubai and works as a realtor.

Well, Legit.ng has compiled some pictures from her Instagram page showing what her life looked like before she stepped into the BBNaija house.

Check them out below:

1. Air hostess duties

2. Tourist behaviour

3. Beach time in Dubai

4. Still on duty

5. Go girl!

6. Posing just like a boss lady realtor!

7. Dinner dates are fun!

8. Still on realtor duties

