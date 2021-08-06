Ibrahim Babangida's statement comparing the levels of corruption under the military and civilian governments has generated reactions

Anthony Sani , the former ACF secretary-general believe his assessment of the menace of corruption in the country is incorrect

The former head of state had earrlier said corruption under the democratic system is worse than what was experienced under the military

The former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Anthony Sani has reacted to a comment credited to former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida.

Babangida had argued that corruption in Nigeria is worse under civilian government than under the past military regimes.

ACF chieftain Anthony Sani has reacted to a comment credited to former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida concerning corruption in Nigeria.

Sani while speaking to Saturday Vanguard said the instruments of governance in a military setting are world apart from what obtain in a democracy and as such,

The Immediate past Secretary General in reaction to IBB's statement said comparing the two systems of government becomes untenable.

According to him, it is difficult to compare the military and democratic regimes because they operated under different circumstances.

While noting the cost of governance during military is cheaper, Sani added that the removal of underperforming public officers was not easily done under a multi-party democracy.

Nigerians react as IBB says corruption worse under civilian leaders than military rulers

Reacting, David CN Seer completely disagreed with IBB. He said on Facebook:

"You people that have ruled this country with impunity, bastardized the economy, thinking you can go scotfree, time shall come you will be convicted posthumously, if the country Nigeria still exists."

Ahmed Sani Jibrin also commented:

"Let say you (are) right but corruption was brought by you into Nigeria Government."

IBB reveals why he annulled June 12 election

Meanwhile, about 28 years after he annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Babangida has finally explained his roles in the annulment.

The presidential election was adjudged the most credible, freest and fairest poll in the history of Nigeria's politics.

Babangida stated that if he had not annulled the election, a violent coup d’etat would have happened.

