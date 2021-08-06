Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former head of state, has shed light on how he acquired the nicknames of evil genius and Maradona

The former military ruler on Friday, August 6, in an interview with Arise TV, said the names were manufactured by the media

According to him, he was called Maradona because of deft political moves

Twenty-eight years after leaving office, former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has revealed why he was nicknamed “evil genius” and “Maradona”.

The former head of state explained the nicknames were given to him by the Nigerian media because of his “deft political moves”.

Former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida has opened up how he acquired his nicknames.

Source: Getty Images

Babangida made the disclosure while speaking with Arise TV in an exclusive interview on Friday, August 6.

He said:

“They call me ‘evil genius’, I marvel at that. The contradiction — you can’t be evil and then a genius.

“The definition of Maradona I got from the media is because of deft political moves. That’s the way the media described it."

IBB reveals why he annulled June 12 election, gives reasons

Earlier, Babangida had explained his role in the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The presidential election was adjudged the most credible, freest and fairest poll in the history of Nigeria's politics.

Babangida stated that if he had not annulled the election, a violent coup d’etat would have happened.

The former head of state said there was pressure on his junta within and outside the military to nullify the election for that reason.

IBB rules out Atiku, Tinubu from 2023 race

Meanwhile, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and a former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar's ambition to become president in 2023, might have hit the wall.

It was reported that IBB urged Nigerians not to vote for anybody who is above 60 years of age as the president in the next general election.

Babangida, who said the nation is endowed with both human and natural resources, hinted at a few individuals he said were in their 60s, who had the capacity to become president and could effectively run the country.

