Mercy Eke has shown support to Maria as she shared the photo of the housemate with her millions of followers

In the post, she asked Maria fans to pay attention and give their best during the course of the BBNaija show

Before the comment section was closed off, the post had already gathered over 2,000 comments from people

Mercy Eke, the winner of the Pepper Dem edition of Big Brother Naija, has shown support for Maria, a housemate in the ongoing reality TV show.

Sharing her photo and closing her comment section on Instagram, Mercy thanked those who have chosen to support Maria in her quest to win the show.

Mercy asked Marians to fasten their seatbelt. Photo source: @official_mercyekek

Source: Instagram

The snap has he housemate in her air hostess uniform, Mercy's post partly read:

"Good morning , this is a boarding announcement on flight marians! We are calling all passengers to proceed to boarding gate. Welcome onboard flight marians, we are currently cruising at an altitude 13 days."

A part of the post asked the "passengers to turn off their negative devices" during the duration of the "flight" that would last "77 days". That could mean asking the fans to shun any form of negativity.

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 47,000 likes. See it below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pere decided to man up and express his feelings for Maria and in the video sighted by Legit.ng, she left the young man in shock.

The actor who looked like he was choosing his words carefully quietly revealed to Maria that he likes her, and without thinking twice, she replied that the feeling wasn't mutual.

Not wanting to drag the matter further, Maria asked for permission to go to bed and she left a heartbroken Pere on the spot.

Source: Legit