General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), Nigeria's former head of state, is arguably a force to be reckoned with when it comes to politics and politicking in the country.

As the battle of who succeeds President Muhamadu Buhari after the expiration of his tenure in 2023 thickens among the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Minna-born politician's statement might have broken the camel's back.

General Ibrahim Babangida has explained why Nigerians must not vote for old politicians. Credit: Bala Mohammed.

In an exclusive with Arise TV on Friday, August 6, the former military president warned Nigerians against electing an old politician to succeed President Buhari in the next general election.

He, however, advocated for the young and energetic politician who is not above 60 years of age to become the country's next president.

Qualities Buhari's successor must have

Legit.ng hereby presents the qualities any young politician who wants to succeed Buhari in 2023 must possess according to IBB:

1. The presidential candidate must not be above sixty years of age.

2. He must understand the nation’s deepest problems.

3. The ideal candidate must be a good Nigerian leader.

4. He must be a person who is well travelled across Nigeria.

5. He must be someone who has friends everywhere.

6. The candidate must be very verse in economics.

7. He must be a good politician.

8. He should be able to ‘talk’ to Nigerians.

Anybody above 60 must not become Nigeria's president

It was reported that IBB urged Nigerians not to vote for anybody who is above 60 years of age as the president in the next general election.

Babangida, who said the nation is endowed with both human and natural resources, hinted at a few individuals he said were in their 60s, who had the capacity to become president and could effectively run the country.

