Breaking: Tragedy as Ondo PDP reps candidate slumps, dies

Breaking: PDP chieftain slums, dies in Ondo

Ikare, Ondo - Olawale Ogunleye, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the House of Representatives election in Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency of Ondo state in 2019, is dead.

Vanguard reports that Ogunleye was said to have attended a social event in Ikare Akoko area of the state and later slumped at his lkare residence.

Vanguard gathered from a family member that he was thereafter rushed to a private hospital in Ikare where he died.

Meanwhile, the party in a statement to mourn him described him as “one of the pillars of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Akoko North East.

The statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei said his death was ” shocking and devastating.

Peretei said that “Olawale had arrived Nigeria last week from his base in the United States of America to celebrate his mother’s birthday and attend the marriage ceremony of his younger sister. Up till yesterday evening he was full of life and gave no sign of any ailment.

“He drove himself to the hospital, only to give up the ghost few minutes later. His demise is a big blow, not only to our party in Akoko but the entire PDP family in Ondo State.

“Our party commiserates with his wife and children, his aged mother and members of our party in Akoko North East. Olawale Ogunleye was the PDP candidate for Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency in the 2019 election.

“He also served briefly as Special Assistant to former Ondo State Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

“The leadership qualities of Wale that stood him out always in a crowd will be missed in no small measure. He was a grassroots politician who knew his onions.

He prayed that “God grant his family and the PDP the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

