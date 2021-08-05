Nollywood star, Etinosa Idemudia has advised members of the public to snub campaigning for irrelevant things like free menstrual pads

According to the mother of one, free menstrual pads is less irrelevant compared to a free inhaler for asthmatic patients

The screen diva said exemplified her point, saying while nobody has died from bloodstains before, there are several others who have lost their lives to asthma

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has expressed her displeasure with the hype of free menstrual pads for women.

In a post on her Instagram story where she made this known, the mother of one explained that there are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads.

Actress Etinosa says inhalers should also be given out freely. Photo: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

The controversial actress who’s preferably referred to by her first name said she would rather campaign for free inhalers on behalf of asthmatic patients, than seeking for free pads.

According to her, while she has not heard of anyone dying from bloodstains, there are many people who have passed away from asthma.

Her post read in part:

“There are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads for girls. No offense but I would fight for free Ventolin inhalers than fight for free menstrual pads using the same premise-nobody asked to be asthmatic."

See screenshot below:

Nollywood star, Etinosa says free menstrual pads are less important compared to free inhalers for patients. Photo Credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Etinosa confirms her second marriage failure

Etinosa, some months ago, confirmed that her second marriage had packed up after barely six months. This news stirred controversy among Nigerians on social media, who wondered what could have gone wrong.

As reported on Legit.ng, the film star made the confirmation after the news was leaked by blogger Stella Dimokokus.

In an Instagram post, Dimokokus disclosed that following the crash of her marriage, Etinosa returned to Lagos with her then-infant. The actress got married in a private ceremony last year.

Nigerians react to news of Etinosa's failed marriage

Several netizens took to their social media pages to react to Etinosa's second marital failure.

Read what some of them had to say below:

peacemaker_joshua:

"With the way Etinosa talks, una suppose no say nobody go fit stay with her."

sir__someone__:

"It will be hard to stay with a woman like her."

lucytrendies:

"This is someone’s life. Depression is what you all are sending this lady into. Hmm somehow been famous is useless."

carmatsandaccessories:

"they'll be fine. Pele Etinosa."

Source: Legit.ng