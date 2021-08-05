BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria got irritated while having her lunch as her colleagues in the house discussed a stained toilet closet

After several failed attempts to caution her fellow housemates to stop the conversation as she was eating, Maria stood angrily from the lounge table and tossed away her food

In the process, the food splashed on Boma, who was washing his cutleries, which triggered a confrontation between them

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija housemate, Maria has apologised to her male counterpart, Boma, who confronted her for throwing food on him.

The disagreement between the duo started when Maria angrily threw her food into the sink. In the process, some of the food particles splashed on Boma who was washing his cutleries at the sink.

Maria apologises to Boma after the latter confronted her for splashing her food on him. Photo: @bomaakpore @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria was infuriated while having her lunch, as her colleagues in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house were having a conversation about their stained toilet.

As Maria was eating alongside some of the other housemates, Angel narrated how she tried to clean the toilet closet but failed to do so.

While maintaining that she couldn’t clean the closet because she thinks it was a stain from chemicals, Niyi refuted her claim, saying the stain was from poop.

Maria angrily leaves the table

As the conversation went on, Maria, who became angry, could no longer contain how she felt at the time, as she stood up from the table where she was eating, and tossed away her food, after which she walked away.

Boma tried explaining to her how she splashed the food substance on him in the process of tossing the food in the sink, but she had already taken her leave.

An enraged Boma followed her into the room, where she headed, for a confrontation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the course of the confrontation, Maria apologised to him, saying she didn’t mean to splash the food on him.

“My head was just so blown and I didn’t think of it. I am so sorry,” Maria apologised to Boma at the snooker table section of the Shine Ya Eye house.

Watch the clip below:

Fans hail Maria for the apology

Maria's apology to Boma has stirred reactions among viewers and fans of the show, who heaped praises on her for being reasonable.

Read what some of them had to say below:

mariansformaria:

"This is a Queen abeg."

graciesgourmetng:

"SHE WAS PROVOKED and yet still went to apologize twice sef . I Stan a humble polite and forgiving Queen ❤️"

black__.unicorn:

"Everyone has their moments, above all she's sorry ... I just love her."

Maria thinks Whitemoney was dishonest

Maria accused Whitemoney of dishonesty. This was after the latter claimed he knew her as a 'Wild Card'.

Legit.ng reported that the Shine Ya Eye housemates were all shocked during the Sunday live show when the true 'Wild Cards' were unveiled. Amongst the 'Wild Cards' was Maria.

While other housemates were shocked when Maria was unveiled as a 'Wild Card', Whitemoney said he was not, adding that he had known her to be.

Source: Legit.ng