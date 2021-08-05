The NYSC has said no corps member has tested positive for COVID-19 in all the 37 camps across the country

Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC spokesperson, said claims of serial COVID-19 infections in camps are not true

According to her, COVID-19 tests are administered on prospective corps members before entering camps and only those who test negative are admitted

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described as untrue claims of serial cases of COVID-19 infections among corps members.

The Punch reported that the organisation said there were no COVID-19 positive corps members in any of the 37 NYSC orientation camps nationwide.

Legit.ng gathers that Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC spokesperson, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, August 3.

No corps member can be admitted into camps without COVID-19 test

Adeyemi explained that before any prospective corps member is admitted into the 37 camps across the country, they must undergo COVID-19 test.

She said only those that test negative are being admitted, including the camp officials, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

The NYSC spokesperson added that those who test positive are handed over to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for treatment.

Difference between prospective corps members and corps members

Adeyemi further explained that there is a gulf of difference between a corps member and a prospective corps member.

She noted that one becomes a corps member after admittance to the camp, registration and administration of the oath of national allegiance.

According to the NYSC spokesperson, anyone mobilised for service that has not gone through the aforesaid process is not a corps member.

Going by the explanation, it will be incorrect to state that a corps member has tested positive for the virus.

25 prospective corps members test positive

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 25 prospective corps members tested positive for COVDI-19 in Gombe state.

The Gombe state commissioner for health, Dr Habu Dahiru, confirmed the matter on Saturday, July 31.

Dahiru said the 25 corps members were tested in the last three days, adding that they have been moved to the state-owned isolation centre in Kwadon.

