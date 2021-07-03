Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu popularly known as Ozo has got many talking following his Instagram post as the reunion came to a close last night

Ozo took his time to highlight the names of each of the housemates as he offered them well wishes and prayers

He started from the eventual winner Laycon with Ka3na's wish and prayer coming last in the touching post

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija 2020 Lockdown edition ex-housemate Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu popularly referred to as Ozo has stunned the internet with the message he penned for the other housemates.

This is following the conclusion of the BBNaija reunion show last night.

Ozo gave unique prayers for the 19 housemates Photo Credit: (@officialozo_)

Source: Instagram

The 27-year-old, Lindaikejiblog reports, offered unique prayers listing the names of the housemates.

Ozo in the Instagram story post, took off in the order of the winner which is Laycon, then to finalists and down to the last person, Ka3na.

Nigerians hail him

Social media users were full of praise for the reality TV star and commended his show of sportsmanship.

@hazzsazzking wrote:

"Ozo may your ways be larger than highways and you will achieve greatness."

@seundreams said:

"This is nice I just hope Aunty ka3na wont say why her name came last."

@gift_palazo_trousers reacted:

"Pls fans,let's not make it look like these housemates are fighting each other,is good to be at peace and forgive each other,nobody knows wen he or she will die.. please please fans please."

@oliveonubogu commented:

"There is always an attributes we all wish to possess. Lane minders."

@kristies_collections stated:

''Tell me why I will not like Ozo. God bless his pure heart."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ozo gives fans a tour of his apartment in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star Ozo had given fans a grand tour of his tastefully furnished apartment.

Although not one to put out all his affairs on social media, the reality star made an exception this time around as every nook and cranny of the apartment was put on display.

From indications, the reality star teamed up with an interior designer and a furniture company to help him bring the vision of his apartment to life, as the details that went into the set up could not be missed.

Ozo’s living room featured classy furniture sets as well as exquisite lighting fixtures that gave the room a warm and welcoming feel.

Source: Legit.ng