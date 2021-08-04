The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Governor Mai Mala Buni may be dissolved any moment soon

The decision was reached after a meeting between the APC governors and Nigeria's vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

According to the report, the stakeholders are scared of the implications of Supreme Court judgement on Buni's committee

FCT, Abuja - Following the Supreme Court verdict that declared Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee illegal, the concerned stakeholders may soon overhaul the leadership structure of the ruling party.

The Punch reports that the proposed restructuring of the party's leadership was meant to avoid a legal booby trap occasioned by the judgement of the apex court.

Vice President Osinbajo met the governors of the APC on the crisis rocking the party. Credit: Yemi Osinbajo.

Legit.ng gathered that after a meeting attended by the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the APC state governors and other stakeholders on Friday, July 30, the party leaders started considering the removal of Buni and other governors who are members of the party's panel.

APC waiting for Buhari's return

According to the report, apart from Buni, who is the governor of Yobe state, other governors, who are members of the committee include Sani Bello of Niger state, who is representing the northcentral and his Osun state counterpart, Isiaka Oyetola, who represents the southwest.

The crisis in the party worsened on Tuesday, August 3, as a member, Okosisi Ngwu, approached the high court of the Federal Capital Territory and asked it to dissolve the Buni-led committee and nullify all the actions taken by it.

The Nation had reported that worried by the impact of the judgment of the Supreme Court on the fate of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari directed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to meet with all ministers who are lawyers in his cabinet.

A member of the party’s national caucus said they were only waiting for the president to return to hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to review the state of the party.

Governor Buni visits Osinbajo, explains views on APC ward congresses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Buni on Friday, July 30, visited Aso Rock to explain the position of the committee to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It was reported that Buni’s decision to see Osinbajo was necessitated because rumours were flying around about the fate of the congress which was scheduled the next day, Saturday, July 31.

The report had it that there was no communication between the vice president and Buni until the late night of Friday, July 30, when the APC interim chairman reached out to Osinbajo.

