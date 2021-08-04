President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployments of some new permanent secretaries

One of the new appointees is the wife of Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, Evelyn Ngige

According to the leadership of the civil service, the permanent secretaries are to assume their offices not later than Friday, August 6

The appointments and deployments of nine permanent secretaries to federal ministries were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 3.

President Buhari's approval was contained in a statement released by the office of the head of civil service of the federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, Daily Nigerian reports.

One of the new permanent secretaries is the wife of Chris Ngige, Evelyn Ngige, who was deployed to the federal ministry of industry, trade, and investment.

Other appointees are listed below:

1. Bitrus Bako Nabasu from the ministry of petroleum resource to the federal ministry of communication and digital economy

2. Mammam Mahmuda, career management office to the ministry of health

3. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, ministry of industry trade and investment has been taken to the ministry of petroleum resources

4. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, ministry of women affairs to special duties and Inter-governmental affairs

5. Dr Onwudiwe Maryanne Ngozi,

6. Dr Ogunbiyi Marcus Olaniyi,

7.Yusuf Ibrahim Idris

8. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso

A part of the statement quoted by Punch read:

“This deployment takes immediate effect and handing over and taking over process should be completed on or before Friday, August 6, 2021 except for Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health whose take over will be on August 13, 2021."

