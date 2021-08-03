Some stakeholders in the economic sector have explained why the government should not impose lockdown over the rise of COVID-19 cases

The groups have told Nigerian citizens what to do to avoid the possibility of another nationwide lockdown

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has raised concerns over the third wave of the pandemic

FCT, Abuja - Following the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, some stakeholders in the economic sector have warned that another nationwide lockdown could have devastating effects on the country's economy.

According to The Punch, the stakeholders gave the warning on Monday, August 2, as the federal government said it would take tough actions to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The groups called on Nigerians to abide by existing safety protocols to avoid the possibility of a lockdown.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group told the newspaper that the country cannot survive another lockdown.

Laoye Jaiyeola, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola, advised Nigerians to be serious about wearing masks and complying with social distancing guidelines.

He warned that the Delta variant is dangerous and has led to so many deaths.

Similarly, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) opposed the idea of imposing a lockdown to check the spread of the virus.

The LCCI's director-general, Dr Chinyere Almona, said the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic that may lead to any form of lockdown would have negative effects on the Nigerian economy.

SGF Boss Mustapha says COVID-19 third wave has started in the country

Meanwhile, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has warned that the third wave of the pandemic has started sweeping through some states.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and PSC chairman, Boss Mustapha on Monday, August 2, warned that vaccination is not a total cover from contracting the virus, especially as

The Nation reported that that SGF pointed out that there is a need for everyone to guard themselves against contacting the COVID-19 virus.

According to Mustapha, the spreading situation in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had become worrisome to the PSC.

He stated that more than 50% of recent infections have been traced to Lagos.

Nigeria receives 4.8m doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the US

In a related report, the federal government has received 4.8 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Biden-Harris administration of the United States.

Premium Times reported that the vaccines which arrived Abuja around 2.15am on Sunday, August 1, were delivered through the COVAX facility, a vaccine alliance aimed at ensuring equitable global distribution of vaccines.

Legit.ng gathered that the vaccines were received and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

