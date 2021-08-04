The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has appeared before the Special Investigative Panel (SIP) on his alleged link with Hushpuppi

Kyari was suspended on Sunday, August 1, by the Police Service Commission (PSC) after the recommendation by the IGP Usman Baba

The IGP had on Monday, August 2, appointed DCP Tunji Disu as a new head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT)

FCT, Abuja - Following his suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC), the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari has appeared before the special investigation panel over his indictment in a fraud case involving Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The Punch reports that until his suspension, Kyari was the head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and the panel investigating him is headed by Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

Abba Kyari has appeared before the investigated panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Legit.ng gathered that the newspaper noted that Kyari presented his defence to the SIP at the Force headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 3, adding that the SIP ended the session around 8 pm.

The source reportedly said:

“The panel started sitting since Monday. Kyari appeared before the panel members today (Tuesday) during which he presented his defence to the indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to the SIP members. The panel would take it from there.”

Hushpuppi is being investigated over $1.1m fraud

The suspended police officer is being investigated for his alleged involvement in a $1.1m with Hushpuppi and five other suspected internet fraudsters.

The FBI had claimed that Kyari detained one Kelly Chibuzor at the behest of Hushpuppi for one month to enable the latter and his co-conspirators to fleece their Qatari victim of over $1m.

According to the report, the agency also said Hushpuppi paid $20,600 to two bank accounts allegedly provided by the former IRT commander on January 20, 2020.

The newspaper, however, noted that Kyari denied wrongdoing.

