After five months, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, August 3, lifted the flight ban on Nigerian travellers with effect from Thursday, August 5.

Emirates announced on its website that the UAE authorities have announced that effective 5 August 2021, eligible travellers from Nigeria and 10 other countries will be allowed to travel to and from the UAE, Daily Trust reports.

In a short notice, the airline said:

“We will publish details of the latest protocols and requirements on our travel requirements page, as soon as these are available.”

Source: Legit