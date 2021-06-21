Until a contrary directive is given, the Emirates will not be allowing flights to and from Nigerian

The UAE's flag carrier on Monday, June 21, announced that it has placed a ban on Lagos and Abuja flights

Although the airline did not give a reason for this decision, it apologised for the inconvenience it will cause for customers

Emirates, the United Arab Emirate's flag carrier, on Monday, June 21, reinstates its ban on flights from Nigeria just a few days after announcing readiness to allow aircraft to and from the country.

The airline said from Monday till further notice, customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel, Daily Trust reports.

On its website, Emirates disclosed:

“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice.

“Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking. Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”

Meanwhile, The ministry of health in Lagos on Wednesday, May 12, revealed its decision to place a series of protocols for passengers from 14 countries that are now on the state government's COVID-19 watchlist.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health in Lagos, announced in a press briefing that this is one of the government's drastic measures to prevent a third wave of the pandemic in the state.

Abayomi noted that that the affected nations fell into a category regarded as the amber zone countries.

He stated:

“From the Lagos perspective, we’re also looking at what we describe as Amber Colour countries, where we know that mutants are circulating. And this is important for us to be able to define how strict our monitoring of your isolation at home and how your testing is performed."

