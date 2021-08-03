Comedian Nons Miraj aka Ada Jesus has taken to social media in celebration of two different milestones in her career

The popular skit maker finally hit 400k followers on her Instagram page and she also made her first car purchase

Colleagues Zic Saloma, Steven Chuks among others all came around to celebrate with Ada and fans also flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Popular skit maker Chinonso Ukah who is also known by the aliases Nons Miraj, Ada Jesus, recently shared an interesting update with members of the online community.

The comedian in a post shared on Instagram announced that she has finally amassed 400k fans on the social media platform.

Comedian buys own car, hits 400k followers on Instagram. Photo: @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

However, that was not the only piece of good news she had to share. Ada also told her followers that she has finally purchased her own car.

Sharing the good news, she wrote:

"Thank you 400k plus followers .Your favorite don finally buy car oooo."

Ada flooded her page with pictures in which she was spotted happily posing with the new ride.

Steven Chuks, others celebrate with Ada

The comedian also posted a video on her page showing the moment she was joined by colleagues like Steven Chuks, Zic Saloma and Flora to celebrate the new car purchase.

See her post as sighted on Instagram below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Ada

The good news also came with a lot of congratulatory messages from fans and other colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Read some of their comments below:

sirleobdasilva said:

"Congratulations we gats wash am."

trikytee said:

"Congrats @nons_miraj when I come we go re do this video what!!!!! how can I not be In it."

mcshemcomedian said:

"Congratulations dear this is just the beginning."

chirahmmesoma said:

"Congratulations Ada Jesus."

brodashaggi said:

"Congratulations dear."

Zic Saloma buys mum a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Zic Saloma got people talking on social media with some major property acquisitions he made.

Weeks after becoming a landlord and new car owner, the much-loved comedian made his mother happy by gifting her a car.

Zic shared a clip and photo on his Instastory channel while describing his parent as the best mother on earth.

