The federal government has again warned that any public officer caught leaking official documents will be severely dealt with

Folashade Yemi-Esan, the head of the civil service in a circular on Monday, August 2, stated that any civil servant caught will be sacked

According to the Nigerian government, the unauthorised disclosure of official documents on social media is a reckless action

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Any civil servant caught leaking official documents on social media and other platforms will be dismissed, according to the federal government.

The government handed down the warning through the head of the civil service of the federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan on Monday, August 2, amid incessant unauthorised disclosure of official documents.

The federal government has warned that any public officer found leaking official state documents will be sacked. Photo credit: Folashade Yemi Esan

Source: Facebook

While raising the alarm in a circular sighted by The Punch on Tuesday, August 3, Yemi-Esan noted that this is the second time the civil service will be threatening to wield the big stick in about one year.

According to her, the unwholesome practice involves posting/reposting secret, confidential and classified government correspondences, policy drafts, minutes, notes, memos, etc., on social media.

First warning to government workers

Back in May 2020, a similar circular was issued by the federal government. It stated that leaking official state documents had become embarrassing to the government.

The head of service described as irresponsible and reckless the unauthorised disclosure of official documents.

She pointed out that leaking official documents is an act of serious misconduct, with a penalty of dismissal from service, as provided for in public service rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Taraba state government accused of selling employment forms

Earlier, the Taraba government drew the anger of indigenes of the state over the sale of forms to applicants who seek to work in the state’s civil service.

The state’s Civil Service Commission (CSC) directed interested indigenes to apply by obtaining an online application form at the cost of N3,500.

The commission also directed workers who want to transfer their services from local government to the state service or across ministries, departments, and agencies to also obtain a transfer of service form by paying N3,000 to the state government’s account with a new generation bank.

Source: Legit Newspaper