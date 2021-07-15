There is currently outrage in Taraba state over the sale of employment forms to job applicants by the authorities

Stakeholders in the state say the move is unacceptable and should be stopped immediately by the government

Labour leaders in the state have also intervened asking the government to put a halt to the exercise

Jalingo - The Taraba state government has drawn the anger of indigenes of the state over the ongoing sale of forms to applicants who seek to work in the state’s civil service.

Premium Times reports that the state’s Civil Service Commission (CSC) directed interested indigenes to apply by obtaining an online application form at the cost of N3,500.

Governor Ishaku of Taraba state is yet to comment on the issue. Photo credit: Taraba state government

Source: Facebook

The commission also directed workers who want to transfer their services from local government to the state service or across ministries, departments, and agencies to also obtain a transfer of service form by paying N3,000 to the state government’s account with a new generation bank.

The government had conducted a similar employment exercise in 2017 but less than 10 percent of the over 30,000 applicants were employed.

A former chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Jonah Kataps, described the sale of applications for employment forms as unfair.

Kataps who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers and the immediate past chairman of the Local Government Service Commission in the state said:

“If the government wants to genuinely give employment to the unemployed, why charge N3,500? Do it for free.

“But that is even not my biggest worry. Why not regularly pay those on ground and clear the arrears of salaries and pay retired civil servants their benefits first?”

A former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state, Obidah Bitrus, said it is unfair to charge applicants fees for forms in the face of the current economic challenges in the country.

His words:

“I don’t see the rationale and justification behind such an act. Government is supposed to take care of its citizens, not add more to their pains in this period of economic and security challenges whereby people are finding it difficult to survive.”

Also, the state chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society of Nigeria, Gimba Joseph, expressed suspicion that the government wants to use the exercise to generate revenue.

He said instead of the government levying job seekers, it should seek legitimate means to generate revenue.

