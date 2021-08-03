It has just been two weeks on the Big Brother Naija show but it seems to be enough time for feelings to develop

Pere woke Maria from her sleep to finally reveal how he feels about her and she did not hesitate to blow him off

While some people likened Pere to a former housemate, Ozo, others are of the opinion that the pretty lady likes Whitemoney

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Things are definitely shaping up on the Big Brother Naija show and in just two weeks, feelings have been flying all over the place.

Pere decided to man up and express his feelings for Maria and in the video sighted by Legit.ng, she left the young man in shock.

Maria says Pere's feeling is not mutual Photo credit: @pereegboiofficial/@gistspill

Source: Instagram

The actor who looked like he was choosing his words carefully quietly revealed to Maria that he likes her, and without thinking twice, she replied that the feeling wasn't mutual.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not wanting to drag the matter further, Maria asked for permission to go to bed and she left a heartbroken Pere on the spot.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Abystone:

"Ozo pro max downloading."

Naadu_s:

"Maria likes him but she is upset cos pere kissed beatrice during the truth or dare game."

Sensationalvine:

"How will you wake a lady up to toast her. Shey tomorrow no dey? mumu guy."

Uniquet_f:

"Seriously this girl dey serve undone breakfast sha."

Queenijeh:

"She likes whitemoney lol."

Officials_nze:

"This Pere no get sense, how can you start professing love to her after watching you kiss another woman so passionately? Oga no be so at least give her some space to figure things out."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Pere and Maria escape eviction

The first possible eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season took a completely different turn as housemates failed to discover the two wildcards planted among them.

Earlier that week, Big Brother had given the entire house a task to get to know one another and discover those who are the wild cards in the process.

Each housemate was summoned into the diary room and asked to provide the names of the two wild cards in the house, but they failed the task.

Source: Legit.ng