The Zamfara state government has confirmed the death of a former minister of agriculture, Malami Buwai

Governor Bello Matawalle has expressed shock over the death of the elder statesman who died in the Zamfara state capital

The illness which caused the death of Malami Buwai was not disclosed at the time of filing this report

Gusau, Zamfara state - A former minister of agriculture, Malami Buwai, has died following a prolonged illness.

TVC News reported that Buwai died on Monday, August 2, in Gusau, Zamfara state.

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, described the death of the former minister as a monumental loss not only to Zamfara state but the country at large.

Malami Buwai was buried according to Islamic custom. Photo: Ibrahim Yusuf Dan Hausa

Source: Facebook

According to him, Buwai had contributed immensely to the development of Zamfara especially in assisting the needy.

Matawalle prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late minister and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Radio Nigeria Kaduna reported that the deceased was buried in a cemetery in Gusau after a funeral prayer led by the chief imam of Gusau Emirate, Liman Dan-Alhaji Sambo.

The burial ceremony and was attended by Governor Bello Matawalle and top Zamfara state government officials.

Governor Matawalle blames northern leaders for insecurity in the region

Meanwhile, amid the high level of insecurity in the north, Governor Bello Matawalle has identified the people responsible for security challenges across the northern region.

Daily Trust reported that the governor of Zamfara state on Sunday, July 25, said northern leaders were responsible for the crimes which include killings of women and children, kidnapping, highway robbery, and other gruesome atrocities.

Matawalle who made the observation while delivering a paper in Kaduna stated that the zone lacked responsible leadership to steer it through the uncharted waters.

Impeachment saga: Zamfara deputy governor dares lawmakers

In another news, Mahdi Aliyu, the deputy governor of Zamfara, has declared that he would not honour the summon by the state House of Assembly because he has taken the lawmakers to court.

Premium Times reported that the lawmakers gave Aliyu a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it to defend himself against an allegation of misconduct.

Legit.ng gathered that the lawmakers accused Aliyu of a lack of empathy for the people of Zamfara for holding a political rally on July 10, after killings by bandits in the Maradun LGA.

