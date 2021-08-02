The suspension of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari on Sunday, August 1, by the Police Service Commission (PSC), created a leadership vacuum in the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) unit.

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba did not waste time as he appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Tunji Disu, as Kyari's replacement.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has appointed DCP Tunji Disu as head of police IRT. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Legit.ng reports that the followings are the important things to know about DCP Tunji Disu, the new IRT head:

1. DCP Tunji Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos state.

2. He was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

3. He had also previously served at the state CID, Rivers state as the deputy head of the unit.

5. He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.

6. DCP Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU). 7

7. The senior police officer holds a Masters degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo state.

8. He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.

9. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chattered Institute of Personnel management, amongst other professional bodies.

10. His posting is with immediate effect.

Suspended Abba Kyari to appear before 4-man panel as probe begins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Kyari might appear before the special panel probing his alleged involvement in an internet fraud this week.

It was reported that the Police Service Commission on Sunday, August 1, suspended Kyari, from service in line with the recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Saturday, July 31.

The PSC stated that Kyari will be under suspension until the investigation over his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) completes.

