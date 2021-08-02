Romelu Lukaku is a Belgian professional footballer who currently plays for Italian champions Inter Milan

Chelsea are said to have submitted two bids for the former Manchester United striker which has been rejected

Despite not having Antonio Conte again as his coach at Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku is ready to remain in Italy

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Romelu Lukaku could be making a return to the Premier League this summer as Chelsea are eyeing a move for the Belgian striker even though they have had their two bids rejected.

The former Everton striker who moved to Inter Milan from Manchester United has been impressive since he got to the Serie A helping the club to win the League title last term.

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Chelsea, he has been able to change the fortune of the Blues helping the Stamford Bridge landlords to win the Champions League last term.

Romelu Lukaku in action for Italian champions Inter Milan. Photo by Mattia Ozbot

Source: Getty Images

He is now preparing hard for next season in which Romelu Lukaku is one of his targets.

According to the report on Metro and Sempreinter, Inter Milan chiefs are not interested in doing any business with Chelsea and have rejected their offers even though the Blues are still ready to try again for the third time.

Romelu Lukaku's comment

‘'We hope to do well and achieve even more than last year. I’m thrilled to be back. We hope to continue down the path that we’ve started and to keep winning. All the players will work hard to make your dreams come true.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League club Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku as a replacement for Sergio Aguero who is expected to depart at the end of the season.

City boss Pep Guardiola has said it is highly likely the club will buy another highly-rated striker to replace Sergio Aguero in the summer.

The Argentine has confirmed his exit from the Etihad Stadium at the end of last season putting an end to his 10-year reign at the club.

And now they are looking at bringing in former Manchester United striker Lukaku who has been in blistering form at Inter Milan.

City are on the lookout for a striker and have considered Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as well.

Citizens pipped Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg and Guardiola has openly talked about the club breaking the bank to sign Haaland.

Source: Legit.ng