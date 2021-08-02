Lionel Messi was seen in a totally different mood as the Argentine was spotted in the gym dancing

The 34-year-old remains a free agent despite that Barcelona officials claim he will sign another five-year-contract

Owing to his personality, Messi is a relatively shy player, and a clip this has gone viral shows the six-time Ballon d’Or winner on another level

Lionel Messi has continued to enjoy his summer holiday, weeks after inspiring Argentina to Copa America glory since 1993.

The 34-year-old has continued to enjoy his vacation as he was recently spotted in Miami before he flew out to Ibiza with former teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas.

A video via Football.espana is currently making the rounds on social media showing Messi wearing an Argentina shirt in a gym.

Lionel Messi celebrates Copa America glory. Photo: Carl De Souza

Source: Getty Images

Messi was spotted dancing but such is the new, more open public persona he’s had since getting that monkey off his back by leading his beloved country to glory, via Newspostalk.

What is the latest on Messi's contract?

Meanwhile, supporters of Spanish club Barcelona aren’t quite so chilled as they are desperately scrambling to shift deadwood and clear financial space to enable them to renew Messi’s contract.

The Catalan giants are making efforts to register their new signings while still respecting La Liga’s strict salary cap.

Messi may have to wait a little longer before he can train with Barcelona as his contract details are yet to be finalised by both parties.

The 2021 Copa America winner has been a free agent since July 1st but could be signing a new deal with the Spanish League giants soon.

Despite the club confirming the Argentine will commit the next five years of his career to the Camp Nou outfit, the forward is yet to sign the new deal.

And this could be attributed to Barca's financial struggles, which has seen the six-time Ballon d'Or winner agree to take a 50 per cent pay cut before rejoining the only team he has ever represented.

Pique speaks on Messi's contract issues at Barcelona

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gerard Pique is hoping that free agent Lionel Messi extends his contract at Barcelona sooner than later.

Recall that Lionel Messi became a free agent for the first time in his career on June 30.

This is also the first time since 2000 that he is not a Barcelona player but that won’t be the case for long as several reports claim that Barcelona are ready to hand Messi a new contract.

