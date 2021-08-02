Students of Bingham University in the city of Abuja who signed out of university have become the talk of the internet following the manner they left campus

In a viral video, the well dressed students were picked up by a white limousine amid stirs from stunned onlookers

As against the popular trend of having a white signing out shirt, the graduands looked dapper in suits and glowing regalia

Graduating students from Bingham University in Abuja have raised the bar on signing out style.

In an Instagram video shared by @instablog9ja, the students were picked up by a Limousine ride.

People looked on as the students left in grand style Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

The students wore regalia with some wearing suits as they cruised out of campus in the white whip.

None wore the white shirt with inscriptions that characterizes signing out from Nigerian universities.

People stopped to stare as the 'big boys' drove past.

Nigerians react

@kendracole76 said:

"This is very classy not the one others are doing. If you check well am sure their parents paid for it."

@socialcrib remarked:

"Abuja be taking Nasarawa state’s glory since the time of our forefathers. It’s not fair sha. That university is located in Nasarawa state if we want to speak the truth."

@realbass.og commented:

"Lol Hummer stretch , the make money quick pandemic is spreading slowly, very soon Ss3 students will start spraying cash and hiring big cars after WAEC. A society where money is worshipped automatically breeds criminals. No !!!"

@pvibe007 thought:

"Looks more like High school kids on their valedictory service.

"University graduation party ended wen real men left school and that was 1995- 2005."

@ceeclassic remarked:

"The painful part of this is that the young guys will start all over again to HUSTLE after NYSC. Someone please tell students how the street is."

