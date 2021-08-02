Lawyers of Sunday Adeyemo (fondly called Igboho) have spoken on the possibility of a Benin Republic-based court to respond to an application for asylum from their client.

Also speaking with Punch on Monday, August 2, Igboho's spokesman, Maxwell Adeleye, said the court is expected to give its decision on the application very soon.

Adeleye said:

“Yes, we are expecting feedback this week. We have submitted an application and we are hoping to get a positive response before the end of the week.”

Moreover, Ibrahim Salami, one of the Benin Republic-based lawyers of Yoruba agitator, explained that charges against Igboho would be neutralised if he gets a favourable ruling on the asylum application.

Salami argued that Igboho was not arrested for possessing a Beninoise passport even if he is not a citizen of the country.

His words:

“When he left Nigeria, he took the backdoor into Benin. It was at the airport that security operatives stopped him that he was on the watchlist.

"He didn’t go against any law in Benin Republic. They didn’t find any Beninese passport on him. He had a Nigerian passport with a German residency card. He needed no visa at that point."

"Our argument is that he was arrested because of Nigeria’s request, and there is no proof to show that he is a criminal. He spent barely 24 hours in the country and filed an asylum.”

