The Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, is being arraigned by the Beninise Court

Sunday Igboho was arrested on the night of Monday, July 19, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou

According to the report, Yoruba residents in Cotonou jammed the court to witness Sunday Igboho arraignment

A report by The Punch indicates that the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has arrived at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic ahead of his arraignment.

Legit.ng gathered that Igboho, who was arrested around 8 pm on Monday, July 19, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, may be tried for immigration-related offences.

Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho has arrived at Beninise court. Credit: Sunday Igboho

The newspaper noted that the activist and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the airport when they wanted to catch a flight to Germany.

A source had reportedly said:

“He (Igboho) was arrested in Cotonou on Monday night while he tried to travel. He was already at the airport with a passport. The immigration officers suspected his passport and so they stopped him. In the process, they discovered he was the one."

It was reported that many Yoruba-speaking supporters of the activist were seen on the court premises on the afternoon of Thursday, July 22.

PM News also reports that the charge may not be related to extradition as widely expected, adding it may be for immigration-related offences.

The online medium stated that Yoruba residents in Cotonou jammed the court to witness his arraignment.

Yoruba residents in Cotonou protest arrest of Sunday Igboho

They had protested on Wednesday, July 21, demanding his release, as they said he had committed no offence.

The Nigerian secret police had raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence in the Soka area on July 1, 2021, arrested about 12 of his aides and killed two of them in a gun duel.

Igboho was accused of stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria but he has denied the allegation.

The activist, who went underground after he was declared wanted, was, however, apprehended on Monday, July 21, in Cotonou.

Beninise Court fixes date to decide Sunday Igboho's fate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a court in Benin Republic fixed Thursday, July 22, to convene for the extradition hearing of Sunday Igboho, the embattled Yoruba activist.

It was reported that the scheduled hearing was disclosed by Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on Wednesday, July 21.

Koiki on Wednesday noted that the hearing will afford Igboho's legal team the avenue to present and defend the activist's case.

