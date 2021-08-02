Reality star Mercy Eke has shared an important life update with her fans and followers in the online community

The Double Wahala star announced that she is completely done with alcohol consumption in a post shared on Snapchat

Mercy’s post stirred different reactions from social media users with some people sharing their experiences with alcohol

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy Eke has taken members of the online community by surprise after sharing an important life update with them.

The reality star who is known to enjoy partying took to her page on Snapchat announcing that her alcohol consumption days are now behind her.

BBNaija's Mercy Eke says she has quit alcohol. Photo: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Although Mercy didn’t give the reason for taking the decision, she added that people have no idea how serious she is.

Check out a screenshot as sighted online below:

Mercy’s announcement stirs different reactions from netizens

The sudden announcement from the BBNaija star got many people talking on social media. Some shared their personal experiences with alcohol while others pointed out that Mercy is a brand ambassador for an alcohol brand.

Read comments sighted below:

kiandra_reed said:

"I said this same thing yesterday... Make the hangover clear no worry!"

dukepetre said:

"Isn’t she a brand ambassador for Ciroc?"

goddess_reincarnated said:

"I really want to do this as well.. Tired of the devil's pss. Anything that'll make you lose control and remove your inhibitions is a problem!"

wendy___rose said:

"I quit years back, vodka nearly killed me."

benny_ter said:

"In the end do what makes you happy that’s all that matters tho."

viviannwagboso said:

"Na so we dey talk."

its_preciousbernard said:

"I'm sure she meant she's done at the moment not forever."

Mercy Eke shares her BBNaija experience

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke recalled some moments in the Big Brother Naija house.

The reality star said she promised herself to have fun and not to hold back in letting people know that she is real.

Mercy noted that the ultimate goal was for her to get into the house as she auditioned four times before she was picked.

