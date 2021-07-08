BBNaija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke recently recalled some moments in the Big Brother Naija house

The reality star said she promised herself to have fun and not to hold back in letting people know that she is real

Mercy noted that the ultimate goal was for her to get into the house as she auditioned four times before she was picked

BBNaija Mercy Eke recently shared what she would do differently if she was to go back into the house again.

In a chat with Guardian, Mercy said she would be the same person but she would not have anything to do with any male housemate.

BBNaija Mercy Eke talks about getting into the BBNaija house.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke talks about her time in the house

According to Mercy, she went into the BBNaija house with an open mind and she was positive that she was going to win as she endlessly prayed about it. The beautiful reality star said she also promised to have fun which she did.

Describing her story as unique, Mercy said she auditioned four times before she was picked. According to her, being a housemate was the ultimate goal, hence, she decided to enjoy every moment of her stay in the house.

Reactions

Not many Nigerians were pleased with Mercy's statement about her involvement with housemate Ike.

kate_e_bassey:

"The ship looked awkward from the onset but then.....who are we to not be happy for you if you said it made you happy?"

kaylaaccessories:

"She shouldn't have said dat no matter d issue, because I remembered well how Ike gave her all d coins he stole which made her buy immunity that contributed to her winning."

chiblue0202:

"Well well .... they liked each other then.... but I was never a fan to that Merike whatever.....will still fan you again and again."

queenofcalga:

"Ike played a big role in her wins. If she had stood against Tacha, she’s have left. Thank God and forget regrets"

amatokwu:

"Blah blah blah d blah Ike gave you coins to buy immunity to win the show."

kay_stina:

"Without Ike would she have won the season? I mean most of the drama she did in the house was because Ike's Energy matched hers and allowed her to come up with all her crazy. Without it, I wonder she is will really be as entertaining as she was."

Dorathy and Nengi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dorathy listed the men that Nengi flirted with in the house.

The well-endowed lady said she knew being with the male housemates was a strategy for the beautiful woman to win the show.

Dorathy stated that it was a back and forth from Prince to Ozo. When Ebuka asked if it was just the two men, Dorathy looked back at Trikky Tee and then mentioned his name.

Nigerians also mentioned that Kiddwaya was among.

Source: Legit.ng