The APC has been ordered to put on hold its congress in Imo state following an application filed by one of its chieftains, Okey Anyikwa

Anyikwa had called on the court to uphold the existence of the executive council in the state chapter which was elected in 2018

The court, therefore, asked the ruling party to halt the congress and threatens to void the results if it disobeys the order

Abuja - The planned All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Imo has been put on hold by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court.

The decision of the court was declared by the presiding judge, Valentine Oriji, following an application filed by the party's chairman in Ideato South LGA of the state, Okey Anyikwa, The Cable reports.

Anyikwa application has prayed the court to halt the Saturday, July 31, congress due to the earlier verdict of the Court of Appeal which upheld the tenure of the state executives elected in 2018, The Nation also reported.

Moreover, Justice Oriji ordered the APC to suspend all actions regarding the congress in the state until the determination of the case that has been fixed for August 10.

Added to this, Oriji threatened to annul the results of the congresses, if the ruling party disobeys the ruling.

APC ward congress: Buni sues for peaceful exercise, warns against sabotage

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the caretaker committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, had enjoined party stakeholders and members to conduct the exercise peacefully.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday night, July 30, by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni called on officials conducting the congress to be fair and objective to all candidates contesting the election.

His words:

“As stakeholders of the party, we have a great responsibility to make the ward congress in all the participating states successful. We should endeavour to place the party and members' interest above personal interests.”

The APC chairman warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the exercise.

He added:

“We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals, we must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back.”

