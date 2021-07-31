In a heartwarming story taking the face of grace, a young Nigerian female entrepreneur has been gifted a whopping N300,00

Adebiyi Adeife Olajumoke, popularly known as Sisi Bella Organics, said she received the money from a man he "casually" told her needs

A weight-loss expert, Olajumoke attributed the monetary gift to faith, saying she got the alert when she was in communion with the Lord

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In what can be attributed to faith and divine mercy, a young Nigerian female entrepreneur and weight loss expert, Adebiyi Adeife Olajumoke, has shared on social media how she received N300,000 to support her business from a man.

Taking to her Facebook page on Saturday morning, July 31, Olajumoke, who identified herself as Sisi Bella Organic, narrated that she received the alert during a moment with God.

Adeife Adebiyi receives 300k from a man she told her needs. Credit: Sisi Bella Organics

Source: Facebook

Although she did not mention the name of the sender, Olajumoke said she had "mentioned casually" to the man her needs and he promised he "would see what he could do."

"This morning I woke up at past 5am, thanks to my alarm and I opened Facebook. I commented on an issue I saw and was browsing for an hour, reading status updates and I suddenly remembered my commitment to the Lord yesterday.

"Then I turned off my data and plugged into Dunsin Oyekan on youtube to commune with Lord in worship. And I worshipped the Lord for an hour plus and this message came in: 'I have sent 300k to your account. Use it for your business'," she narrated.

It can only be God

According to Olajumoke, she was "into Dunsin Oyekan on youtube to commune with the Lord in worship" when the joy-filing alert entered and she could not have believed God was not involved.

The young lady said prior to the joyous moment, she already made a resolution to be closer to God after listening to "Senior pastor Dr. Isiah Wealth on youtube on setting your affection on the Lord."

"I began to tell the Lord how from henceforth I would choose, joy, peace, patience and all the fruits of the Spirit over the flesh.

"I began to find how to adjust my thinking and my activities to align myself in heart and soul with the Lord and I posted my commitment on our Church zone WhatsApp page," Olajumoke said.

Lovers and Facebook friends react

Erhue Simon wrote:

"I have been meditating on this testimony. El Gibbowr is at work. Glory to his name."

Perpetual Chikwado commented"

"Amen I receive mine. Congratulations and God bless the hand that gave amen."

Oladayol Tobi reacted

"Congratulations. What a Saviour, what a Friend in time of need. That's the Lord for you. I can't count how many times He has come to my aid. The Lord is good."

Olusegun Akinade said:

"Glory be to God in the Highest! May we receive Grace to Rest Upon His Words in Jesus Name. I say a BIG AMEN to your prayer! Glorious surprises as we journey to August in Jesus' Name."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Man returns money mistakenly sent to his account

In a related development, a young Nigerian man, Julius Eze, recently showed people the true meaning of honesty.

Between Friday night, July 9, and Saturday morning, July 10, when banks are closed, he received N2.5m in three batches.

Source: Legit.ng