BBNaija’s Prince has started receiving massive birthday gifts from fans even though the celebration is still a few days away

The ex-Lockdown housemate took to his Instasotry channel announcing that his fans have made him a landlord

Another video making the rounds captured the moment fans stormed his residence with cash gifts

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans are known to go the extra mile when it comes to celebrating the birthdays of their favourite ex-housemates and this is what Lockdown star, Prince Nelson, is enjoying at the moment.

The reality star who is set to clock a new age on Monday, August 2, has already started receiving some mouthwatering gifts from his fans and supporters.

An overjoyed Prince recently took to his Instastory channel announcing that he slept as a tenant and woke up to fans making him a landlord.

Prince was spotted with documents of ownership of a piece of landed property. However, that was not all that came coming his way.

Another video making the rounds captured the moment fans showed up at the reality star’s residence with cash gifts.

Check out the videos below:

Social media users react to cash, property gift given to BBNaija’s Prince

Even though Prince noted that the gifts are from fans, there were social media users who didn't buy the story while others simply congratulated him. Read mixed reactions below:

jposhkollectionz said:

"I love how his fans love him, they've been contributing for these since last year. Congrats my boy Oriade ,you deserve this love."

jennyspaarkz said:

"You people will buy properties for yourselves and be calling fans. "

frabjous_empire said:

"No be me Una go oppress. Who are these fans? Them no get name?"

faithway10 said:

"Make una dey lie small small sha, wey d fans."

It Benefits Me if You Think I’m Poor - Prince says on BBNaija reunion show

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Lockdown ex-housemates got social media buzzing with their controversial statements on the reunion show.

Brighto stated that Prince does not have the financial capacity to sponsor Nengi on trips to foreign countries.

Nigerians took to social media to hail Prince's response to Brighto as they noted that it showed maturity on his part.

