The Nigerian government has discredited reports which claimed that it is trying to purchase some military helicopters from the US government

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, disagreed with the suggestion that the relationship between US and Nigeria is frosty

The Nigerian military disclosed that the first batch of six Super Tucano aircraft arrived in the country from the United States

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has denied knowledge of any $875 million ammunition deal with the US which is being purportedly blocked by some lawmakers in that country.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, said there was no contract of such nature and sum between Nigeria and the US.

The Guardian reported that Mohammed made the statement on Friday, July 30, when speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

He said:

“There is no contract of arms between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America today apart from the 12 Super Tucano Attack Helicopters of which six had been delivered.

“…We are not aware of the so called 875million USD arms contract or some helicopters which they said some lawmakers in the US are trying to persuade the president of the US not to honour.''

The minister stated that Nigeria currently has a good relationship with the US government.

Vanguard reported Mohammed's statement was in response to claims in the media that influential US lawmakers were attempting to block the sale of ammunition and attack helicopters to Nigeria over allegations of human rights abuses.

The first batch of Tucano fighter jets arrive in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft has arrived Kano on the afternoon of Thursday, July 22.

Leadership reported that the director of NAF public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, had on July 15, 2021, said the anticipated aircraft had left the United States enroute to Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that he had said the six aircraft would be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

