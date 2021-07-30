Alex Iwobi was praised by his new manager Rafa Benitez after recording an impressive display at the Florida Cup

Everton won the tournament recorded two victories in the four-team tournament beating Millonarios and UNAM

The Toffees will begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton after their warm-up game with Man United

Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates received plaudits from new manager Rafa Benitez after the club recorded a 1-0 win over Mexican side Puma UNAM at the Florida Cup, SB Nation, Brila.

The Toffees recorded their second win in the tournament following the win over Colombian side Millionarios on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw at full time to emerge winners of the four-team tourney.

The Super Eagles midfielder who started the game against UNAM nearly got his name on the scoresheet but he was unlucky as his effort could hit the back of the net.

Alex Iwobi is getting positive comments from Rafa Benitez after he helped Everton win the Florida Cup.

Source: Getty Images

Moise Keane scored the only goal of the game after capitalizing on a defensive blunder from UNAM goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez.

Benitez's team so far

After the game, Benitez was impressed with his team's so far since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

The Spanish gaffer said after winning his first trophy for the club:

“To have the team doing well and winning games in pre-season is fine but the main thing for me is to make sure we are starting the season better.

“We were learning how to manage another way to attack and defend against a different system. And that is a great opportunity for us to grow, to improve. And I think that we did well in the end.”

Benitez still has one more stern test against Manchester United on August 7, 2021, at Old Trafford before kicking off their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Alex Iwobi will be playing the No.10 role for Everton in the coming season in a potential departure of James Rodriguez to AC Milan, according to Football Addict, Own Goal.

It is understood that new Toffees boss Rafa Benitez has handed the Nigerian international the opportunity to play in his favourite position.

Iwobi was previously used on the left side and sometimes as a left-back defender by former gaffer Carlo Ancelotti.

