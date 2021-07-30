Vice President Kamala Harris of US has congratulated Judge Carlos Moore who was recently sworn in as the 79th president of the National Bar Association

Judge Carlos Moore has been sworn in as the 79th president of the National Bar Association (NBA) of the United States.

Moore took to his LinkedIn page to disclose that Vice President Kamala Harris has congratulated him on his swearing-in.

Vice President Kamala Harris has congratulated Judge Carlos Moore after being sworn in as the president of the National Bar Association. Photo credit: Judge Carlos Moore

According to the legal luminary, Vice President Harris congratulated him live from the White House, an honour he didn't receive from the seat of power when he was president-elect of NBA.

He wrote on LinkedIn:

"I have received many honors in my life but I have never had the Vice President of the United States congratulate me live from the White House on being President-Elect of the National Bar Association until today. I get sworn in as the 79th President of the National Bar Association in less than six hours."

Moore expressed gratitude to the vice president for her kind words, saying he looked forward to working with her.

In his words:

"Thanks Madam Vice President Kamala Harris for your kind words and I look forward to working with you over the next year and beyond as we advance an ambitious agenda."

UI 1st class graduate emerges overall best in Nigerian Law School

In other news, Nigerian lady identified as Alada Bukola Fatimah has been celebrated by the University of Ibadan (UI) students' union after emerging as the overall best graduating student of Nigerian Law School.

Adorable photos of Fatimah was shared on the union's Facebook page as it listed the young lady's academic achievements.

Fatimah has been recording academic success before now as she was the best graduating law student of her university (2019 session).

