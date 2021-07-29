Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be defeated in 2023

Abubakar made the disclosure on Thursday, July 29, in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state after holding a meeting with Governor Wike

According to him, Nigerians are tired of the APC and that they are ready to vote the PDP into power after Buhari's tenure

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president and the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, held a private meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Punch reports that the meeting took place at the private residence of the governor on Wednesday, July 28.

Legit.ng gathered that after the meeting, Atiku said Nigerians are waiting eagerly for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the federal level in 2023.

He said this in a statement issued by the special assistant to the Rivers state governor on media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Thursday, July 29, and titled Nigerians are waiting for PDP to take over power in 2023 - Atiku.

Speaking to journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, July 29, Atiku also said his meeting with Wike was fruitful.

The ex-vice president explained that party affairs brought him to Port Harcourt, and he had spent the time reconciling touching issues with Governor Wike.

The Nation also reports that he noted that the issues bother on how to ensure unity and stability in the PDP, which are critical for the party in clinching electoral victory in 2023.

The statement read:

“Well, I came here to reconcile with the governor on party affairs and how we can ensure that there is unity and stability in the party.

“So, that we can take over government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come so that PDP will return.”

Atiku described the prevailing insecurity challenges in the country as bad.

He urged Nigerians to wait for the appropriate time when PDP shall unveil its policies on how it wants to address the issue of insecurity across the country.

Atiku stated:

“Why can’t you give us time. We will come up with our policies. We will present them to Nigerians when the time comes. We have done that before. Under PDP, we recorded the highest economic growth, the best foreign reserves, we reduced unemployment. You know that we can do it?

