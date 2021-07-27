The Adamawa state government has informed a federal high court sitting in Abuja, the nation's capital that Atiku is a Nigerian

Afraimu Jingi, the attorney general of Adamawa state, made this known on Tuesday, July 27, while appearing before Justice Inyang Ekwo

A group, EMA had approached the court to challenge Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency on the grounds that he was not a Nigerian citizen by birth

FCT, Abuja - The controversy surrounding the eligibility of vice president Atiku Abubakar to contest the 2023 presidential elections may soon be put to rest.

The News reports that the Adamawa government on Tuesday, July 27, told a Federal High Court, Abuja, that Abubakar was eligible to vie for the office of the president.

Adamawa state government has said that the former vice president Atiku Abubakar is eligible to contest the 2023 election. Credit: Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that the attorney-general of Adamawa, Afraimu Jingi, told Justice Inyang Ekwo while moving a motion on notice seeking to be joined in the suit filed by a group against Atiku and three others.

The group, an Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019, had sued Atiku, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as first to fourth respondents respectively.

According to the report, EMA is challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency on the grounds that he was not a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar is a Nigerian nor Cameroonian

The Guardian also reports that the group asked the court to hold among others, that considering the provisions of sections 25(1) &(2) and 131(a) of the constitution and the circumstances surrounding the former vice president’s birth, he cannot contest for the top office.

But Jingi, through his lawyer, Chief L.D. Nzadon, in the motion dated April 26 and filed June 24, 2021, sought an order of the court to be joined in the matter.

The lawyer described the matter as “a public interest suit to ensure that the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) is complied with in the election of the president of Nigeria.

Nzadon said Atiku, against whom the suit was primarily directed, is a citizen of Nigeria from Adamawa who had been elected as a governor of the state in 1999 and served as the vice president of the country between 1999 to 2007.

