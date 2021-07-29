Floyd Mayweather was unable to defeat YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition fight which held in June 2021

The fight was heavily promoted by Eddie Hearn who has now publicly admitted that the bout was a disgrace

According to Hearn, the fight was the biggest joke that should never have happened in the first place

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul took on each other in an eight-round exhibition fight last month; a bout which was heavily promoted by Eddie Hearn.

The famous boxing promoter has now admitted that he was uncomfortable promoting such a fight and further branded it as a ‘disgrace’.

Mayweather, an undisputed champion, went the entire eight rounds against the YouTuber in Miami in June and was mocked for failing to knock out the OAP.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul lasted all eight rounds. Photo: Cliff Hawkins

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Hearn who expressed disappointment about the fight now says such encounter should never have occurred.

During an appearance on talkSPORT via SunSport, the 42-year-old said:

"Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul was the biggest joke I have ever seen.

"It was a disgrace that it was even broadcast, to be honest."

Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn, however, has no issue with Paul's younger brother Jake fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

He added via Mirror:

"Now if there's a fight between someone who is taking boxing seriously and someone that can fight, I'm talking about Jake Paul against Tyron Woodley coming up, I'm not offended by it."

Mayweather escapes death

Meanwhile, Greg La Rosa who has for the past eight years been acting as Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard has recounted how there was an attempt at assassinate the boxing legend three years ago.

The 39-year-old stated clearly that he was shot on the leg on April 9, 2018 while traveling on convoy to Atlanta which was attacked in what was a drive by shooting incident.

Floyd Mayweather was said to have appeared at the Medusa nightclub and was returning to his hotel in which Greg La Rosa was driving the car when the incident occurred.

La Rosa explained that there was no issue at the night club and the attack on them came as a surprise.

Mayweather among top 50 most overrated athletes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Floyd Mayweather occupies number 48 position as fans name the top 50 most overrated athletes in history, Qlur reports.

Debates continue to make the round across the internet as regards the best and worst of anything and everything, but fans have named the most overrated athletes.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have won multiple Ballon d’Or awards are also tagged as 'overrated'.

