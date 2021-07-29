Francis Kantavooro is an engineer who converts plastic wastes into either diesel, gasoline, kerosene, or gas for domestic use and power motorcycles

Kantavooro has assembled reactors, which he uses to turn the plastic wastes into fuels

He has narrated how he started and the processes he goes through to produce the different fuels for home use

Ghanaian engineer, Francis Kantavooro is converting plastic waste into either diesel, gasoline, kerosene, or gas for domestic use with a reactor he assembled.

The entrepreneur is helping to address sanitation challenges in the West African nation by converting discarded plastic waste into cost-effective fuels for home use and power either cars or motorcycles.

He spoke about it all

In an interview with SciDev.Net, Francis Kantavooro disclosed that he started the initiative back in the university.

Francis Kantavooro: Genius Ghanaian man turns plastic waste into fuels to power cars and for household use. Image: crabbimedia

How it began

''Ghana spends [a lot of] money on plastic waste. When I was at university as an engineer, I wanted to make a change. I started to research what plastic waste could be used for and [how to] permanently get it out of the environmental system,'' he told SciDev.Net.

Turning plastic wastes into fuels

With a third-generation reactor, he turns the plastic wastes into fuels through series of processes. It takes no longer than a day for Kantavooro’s reactor to convert one ton of plastic into 800 litres of diesel, he said.

Ghana has a severe plastic pollution problem as it produces 1.7 million tons of it annually but only recycles 2%, reports SciDev.Net.

Now, at least in his town, people collect plastic waste and bring it to the reactor site. They receive money per kilo.

Kantavooro has narrated the step by step processes he undertakes to finally produce either diesel, gasoline, kerosene, or gas for domestic use.

Watch the video below:

