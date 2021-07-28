Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has appointed DJ Cuppy and other Nigerian celebrities to champion SDGs youth alliance

Cuppy was saddled with the responsibility of leading other development enthusiasts in the area of youth empowerment

The network is a strategic platform established for young people to connect, dialogue, collaborate and consolidate efforts on sustainable development in the state

Ikeja, Lagos - Florence Otedola, an International DJ and producer, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, is among notable young Nigerian development enthusiasts leading the Lagos SDGs youth alliance network.

Legit.ng reports that this was announced by the Lagos state office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investment as part of her commitment to mobilising opportunities to advance and scale up innovative solutions in attaining SDGs across the state.

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy would champion Lagos SDGs youth alliance.

Source: Instagram

Cuppy is the founder of Cuppy Foundation, an NGO established to tackle issues surrounding child protection and education for girls and persons with disabilities (minorities).

She is a passionate Nigerian who loves giving back to society and contributing to the resilience of communities.

The artiste who is very passionate about education and youth development has spearheaded several initiatives such as ‘Cuppy Takes Africa’ tour in 2015 in partnership with Guarantee Trust Bank and the Dangote Foundation.

She has also personally paid for several students to go to university in Nigeria and worked with various organizations such as the Global Citizen, Royal Commonwealth Society, and the “Save The Children” Initiative. She raised over $13m.

It was gathered that the Lagos Youth Alliance which is a strategic platform established for young people to connect, dialogue, collaborate and consolidate efforts on sustainable development in the state is to be championed by young and outstanding developer crusaders who over the years have inspired social change in Lagos and Nigeria.

The special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on SDGs and investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond, remarked while appraising the development that as a state known for putting young people at the fulcrum of change and development, the initiative is ambitiously prioritising youth-led movement that is inclusive, responsive, transparent and sustainable.

She said the young people have unique insights and perspectives that can drive more effective policy towards ensuring that government commitments to SDGs are fulfilled.

Sanwo-Olu promises to increase the scale of ambitious youth-led advocacy in Lagos

Hammond noted:

‘’Governor Sanwo-Olu is very proud of the increasing scale of ambitious youth-led advocacy that are providing sustainable solutions to emerging challenges in the state. This administration is passionate about engaging the youth in developing inclusive, transparent, collaborative and responsive mechanisms for the SDGs.’

Speaking on the initiative and the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu in stimulating the passion of Lagos youths around development and good governance, the senior special assistant to the governor on SDGs, Lekan Fatodu, revealed that other inspiring youths who have driven many of the high impact social change in recent years include the versatile Nollywood Actress, Jumoke Odetola; Doyinsola Ogunye who is the founder of Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC).

Others include; Joshua Alade, the executive director of Nigeria Youth SDGs Network; Sowemimo Abiodun, an ECOWAS youth ambassador; Mary Dinah, executive director of Mary Dinah Foundation; Taiwo James, an active social development crusader; Solomon Adetokunbo, a reputable Agropreneur and sustainability advocate and Alexandre Akhighe, the founder of African Clean-Up Initiative.

Fatodu stated further that other distinguished young individuals who have common value in championing the initiative are: Abraham Adegoke, Olutayo Irantiola, Adelaja Oluwadamilade, Paul Agada, Favour Olusola, Olumide Alabi, Yetunde Adeleke, Musa Olayinka, Ojo Semasa, Damola Oladipo, Adediji Emmanuel, Mustapha Aminat, Nkiruka Okpara, Mariam Sorunke, Aasiah Solank, Ozioma Uzor, Charles Edosomwan among others.

He affirmed that the government is looking forward to working with the whole youth development sector to ensure that the SDG aspirations translate into reality.

Fatodu stressed:

“Lagos state government acknowledges the enormous capability and capacity of its teeming youth population as evidenced in their remarkable exploits in different areas of human endeavour. It is, therefore, more beneficial to all when these vibrant and pragmatic individuals are drawn into the development actions and activities of the state to accelerate and improve outcomes.

"This campaign, therefore, is opening up the conventional space to strengthen all youth-led efforts to make lasting change across every community and to catalysing the attainment of the SDGs in Lagos state."

