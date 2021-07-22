Femi Taiwo, the executive director of LEAP Africa, has highlighted the importance of African youths in the continent's development

The LEAP Africa boss said the youths have a crucial role to play in the continent's bid to achieve the SDGs by 2030

Taiwo said this as LEAP Africa prepares for its 2021 Youth Day of Service, an initiative set up to inspire the youths to be active change agents in their communities

Lagos, Nigeria - Femi Taiwo, the executive director of LEAP Africa, has said Africa’s greatest resource is the youths, noting that they need to be engaged for the continent to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Taiwo made this known on Thursday, July 22, at the virtual Youth Day of Service press conference monitored by Legit.ng.

Femi Taiwo, executive director of LEAP Africa, has said Africa needs its youths to achieve the SDGs. Photo credits: LEAP Africa

The LEAP Africa boss reiterated that all hands, including those of the youths, must be on deck to achieve the SGDs by 2030.

He explained that one of the major goals of LEAP Africa, a nonprofit organisation, is to prepare youths in Nigeria and the entire African continent as change agents and problem solvers.

Youth Day of Service 2021: Youthful and Useful

The Youth Day of Service (YDoS), one of the initiatives of LEAP Africa, is an annual week-long, pan-African youth-led social impact campaign that begins on August 12 every year which is also ‘International Youth Day’.

The YDoS is designed to ignite the agency and creativity of young people across Africa towards sustainable development and promote a culture of communal support and community development.

The week-long campaign fosters the spirit of volunteerism within the youth population and inspires them to be active change agents in their communities continuously.

The campaign theme for the 2021 edition is ‘Youthful and Useful.’

Taiwo added that youth day was established to celebrate young people and what they stand for and to enable more people to champion change in their community and the continent at large.

In its second year running, Taiwo noted that LEAP Africa wants the 2021 Youth Day of Service to achieve increased scale, more volunteers, more registered projects, increased engagements in Nigeria and other African countries and an increased number of beneficiaries.

He urged interested youths to visit LEAP Africa's website to either register their project or volunteer for an existing project.

The projects supervised by LEAP Africa cut several sectors of the society and provide enriching values to beneficiaries.

Unemployment: Nigerian youths urged to embrace motorsports as an alternative

Meanwhile, young people in Nigeria have been encouraged to embrace motorsports as a means of empowering themselves and imparting the world.

This advice was given by the Secretary-General for Sports, Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria, ATCN, Terlumun Ikya, at the 2021 Festival of Motorsport in Nigeria held on Saturday, July 18 at the Central Park, Abuja, and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Ikya said motorsport is the richest sport in the world, adding that the organisation is looking to encourage Nigerians to also build a career in it.

