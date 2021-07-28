Olusegun Adesegun has joined Wema Bank as a non-executive director and will be providing policy decisions to the financial institution

A former Ogun state deputy governor, Olusegun Adesegun, has been appointed by Wema Bank as a key stakeholder in its banking activities.

Wema Bank appointed Adesegun to offer advice on policymaking during the financial institution's board of directors meeting and other company engagement.

He was appointed into the post of a non-executive director, which also places on him, the responsibility of partaking in Wema Bank's planning exercises.

Wema Bank logo illustration. Photo: Wema Bank

Source: Facebook

Newly-appointed Adesegun was twice a former Commissioner for Works and Housing in Ogun State.

