Actor and politician John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, has started his education

John Jnr has been enrolled in a daycare (nursery school) in Montreal in Canada

His mother, Gifty, shared photos of little Dumelo's first day as a pupil

John Dumelo Jnr, the two-year-old son of actor and politician John Dumelo, has started schooling. He did not start school anywhere in Ghana but all the way in Canada.

According to Gifty, the mother of the little Dumelo, her son is a pupil of A Kid's World Daycare.

Mrs Dumelo made the revelation while sharing photos of John Jnr on his first day of going to school.

John Dumelo's son has started school in Canada Photo source: @missgeeonly

The photos show the two-year-old boy wearing a pullover over a pair of shorts and a pair of sneakers.

Sharing the photos, Gifty Dumelo seemed to have been amazed by the fast growth of her son.

"They grow so fast ...daycare day @akidsworldstjean .... @impeccable_sena," she said while tagging her son's school.

Where John Jnr's school is located?

Checks by Legit.ng indicate that A Kid's World Daycare is located at Dollard-des-Ormeaux, a suburb of the Canadian city of Montreal

The school, according to its website, seeks to provide a learning environment that focuses on the specific needs of each child and a place of fun, adventure, and safety.

John Dumelo goes into farming

Legit.ng reported that popular actor on the Nigerian and Ghanaian screens John Dumelo showcased the produce he harvested from his organic ginger farm.

The Nollywood and Ghollywood star took to his social media handles on Wednesday, February 24, to celebrate the fresh farm produce along with some pictures of himself doing some farm work.

Dumelo has been known for his love for agriculture despite appearing in over 80 movies.

