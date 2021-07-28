The federal government says some Nigerians living abroad are sabotaging its efforts in entrenching unity in the country

FCT, Abuja - The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has accused some Nigerians abroad of funding secessionist groups in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed made the comment when a delegation of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), United Kingdom chapter, paid him a visit on Tuesday, July 27.

Minister urged NIDO to purge itself of sabotuers

The minister, however, admonished the NIDO members against sponsoring secessionist groups.

He said it is disheartening that secessionist groups campaigning around the world for their causes were using some members of NIDO to propagate fake narratives about the country.

He added that the secessionist groups were relying on the financial contributions of some NIDO members to fund their activities.

His words:

“It is alarming and disappointing that some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on platforms that peddle fake news and misinformation about Nigeria.

“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appeal to NIDO to seize the initiative from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad in the comity of nations.

“As an organised and well-connected group, I implore NIDO to leverage its contacts in government circles, parliamentary groups and global think tanks in world capitals to help change the narrative.”

The ministry of information and culture also shared further details on the meeting via its official Facebook page.

A picture of the visit and the full statement of the minister was also posted on the page.

Diaspora community urged to be patriotic

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the minister accused some Nigerians in the diaspora of spewing fake narratives against the Buhari administration.

The minister said untrue allegations of religious persecution, political marginalisation, human rights abuses have been promoted by a section of Nigerians in diaspora and their allies back home.

He appealed to NIDO to usurp the initiatives and narratives from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad amongst the comity of nations.

Recall that on Saturday, July 24, Alhaji Mohammed said some people in the country are trying to tear the country apart for selfish reasons.

According to the minister, certain elements are attempting to exacerbate ethnic and religious differences in Nigeria.

He made the comment at a book presentation, adding that the challenges facing the country are neither ethnicity nor religion.

