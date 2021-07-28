Jadon Sancho has said that he derived his uniqueness from the legendary Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

The Englishman signed a five deal worth £73million to join the Old Trafford outfit from Bundesliga giants Dortmund

The 21-year-old has scored many goals at a top-flight level for the German club since joining them from Man City as a 17-year-old

Jadon Sancho has revealed that he draws inspiration from Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 Min.

Sancho's journey to United

The 21-year-old completed a big summer money move from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford in a record for a fee of £73million.

The England international is now United's second-costliest player after Harry Maguire who cost the Red Devils £75m from Leicester City.

Jadon Sancho has claimed that Ronaldo influenced a huge part of his game. Photo by Ash Donelon nad Matthew Peters

Having scored 50 goals and 57 assists in 137 matches at top-flight level for Dortmund, the pacy winger has opened that he modelled his game after the legendary goal-machine, Ronaldo.

Sancho on Ronaldo's influence

The youngster told United's website:

"Who do I model my game on? I feel like everyone is different, I have different attributes to other players but Cristiano Ronaldo.

"What he's done in his career is a fantastic thing. He started at Sporting Lisbon and then he came to Manchester so it's always good to see these iconic players come through iconic clubs. It's nice to see."

Sancho can play on any side of the flanks as well as a midfielder and his good passing skills can help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men score many goals.

He managed to play just three out of seven England matches at Euro 2020 and was among English players that missed penalties in the final against Italy.

With all the horror of the Euros behind him, Sancho signed a five-year deal for United all will begin his quest to help the club win titles in the coming season.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jadon Sancho has finally completed his long-awaited dream move to Manchester United from Bundesliga side Dortmund. Instagram, BBC.

The Red Devils paid a staggering £73million for the attacker making him the second-costliest Englishman of all time after Harry Maguire.

A fee for the Manchester City academy graduate was agreed at the start of July and a five-year deal has been completed despite Sancho's Euro 2020 horror.

