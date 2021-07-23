Jadon Sancho is now officially a Man United player after the Red Devils coughed out £73million for the Englishman

The England international signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford club from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund

Sancho is now the second most expensive English player of all time behind his new United teammate Harry Maguire

Jadon Sancho has finally completed his long-awaited dream move to Manchester United from Bundesliga side Dortmund. Instagram, BBC.

The Red Devils paid a staggering £73million for the attacker making him the second-costliest Englishman of all time after Harry Maguire.

A fee for the Manchester City academy graduate was agreed at the start of July and a five-year deal has been completed despite Sancho's Euro 2020 horror.

Sancho who scored 50 goals and provided 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund could not hide his excitement as he told the press:

Jadon Sancho has completed his £73m move to Manchester United from Dortmund.

Source: Getty Images

"I'll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day," Sancho said.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League."

Sancho has been a long time target for United when he busted into the scene with eye-catching performances for the Bundesliga side.

The Old Trafford outfit were unable to complete the transfer for the youngster before the start of the 2020-21 season.

And Ole Gunnar Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy that the deal has finally been sealed for the England international.

Sancho's Euro 2020 campaign

Sancho started just one out of the three matches for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 against Ukraine in the round of 16.

And make two substitute appearances in the semi-final clash with Denmark and the loss in the final against Italy.

He failed to put England level during the penalty shoot-outs after his new United teammate Marcus Rashford missed.

