American actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk was recently hospitalised after collapsing on a movie set

According to his representative, Odenkirk was filming Better Call Saul when he suddenly collapsed

Social media users wished him a quick recovery, but the cause of his collapse has not been divulged

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, July 27, after collapsing while on set.

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on set. Photo: John Lamparski.

Source: UGC

According to his representative, the 53-year-old was filming the sixth season of the show in New Mexico when he suddenly collapsed, ABC reports.

Cast members quickly surrounded the actor before calling an ambulance. The representative divulged that Odenkirk was still receiving treatment by Tuesday night, according to Reuters.

However, he did not shed light on why the actor collapsed.

Better Call Saul is a spinoff of the famous movie series Breaking Bad. The two-time Emmy’s winner plays Saul Goodman, a lawyer and conman.

Fans show concern for Hollywood's Bob Odenkirk

Following news of his hospitalisation, social media users sent their best wishes by writing:

@KristerJohnson

“Dear Universe: I would very much like some good news about the comedy hero and kind soul.”

@Sharkyl:

“Really rooting for Bob Odenkirk to make a strong recovery. Hang in there, Bob.”

@IamHappyToast:

"Oh, bloody hell, all thoughts, prayers and mystical powers of the multiverse to Bob Odenkirk. Be well."

@MJMcKean

"Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother."

@timheidecker

"Let’s all please keep our Godfather @mrbobodenkirk in our thoughts tonight as it appears he’s in the hospital! Love you Bob!"

@MichaelSalfino:

"So upset about Bob Odenkirk that I can't even sleep."

