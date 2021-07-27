Major Shake-Up: Full List of 24 Newly Redeployed Senior Police Officers
Local news

by  Nurudeen Lawal

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has ordered the posting and redeployment of 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to zonal commands and formations.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 27, by the police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, the redeployment is in line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the Nigeria Police Force.

IGP Alkali Baba Orders Posting, Redeployment of 24 AIGs
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting and deployment of 24 AIGs to zonal commands and formations. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: UGC

The statement indicates that AIG Bala Ciroma Moves to Zone-7 Abuja while AIG Usman Belel, AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka are posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime and Zone 9 Umuahia respectively.

The full list:

  1. AIG SPU FHQ Abuja - AI Zaki M. Ahmed
  2. AIG Zone 4 Makurdi - AIG Mustapha Dandaura
  3. AIG CTU FHQ Abuja - AIG Dansuki D. Galadanchi, mni
  4. AIG Zone 17 Akure - AIG Okon Etim Ene, mni
  5. AIG Border Patrol FHQ Abuja - AIG Usman D. Nagogo
  6. AIG Zone 7 Abuja - AIG Bala Ciroma
  7. AIG Zone 9 Umuahia - AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode
  8. AIG Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia Awka - AIG Muri Umar Musa
  9. Commandant Polac Wudil-Kano - AIG Lawal Jimeta Tanko
  10. AIG FCID Annex Lagos - AIG Usman AlHassan Belel
  11. AIG DOPS FHQ Abuja - AIG Adebola Emmanuel Longe
  12. AIG Investment FHQ Abuja - AIG Musa Adze, fdc
  13. AIG DICT FHQ Abuja - AIG Philip Sule Maku, fdc
  14. AIG Zone 6 Calabar - AIG Usman Sule Gomna
  15. AIG Cooperative - AIG Adamu Usman
  16. AIG Zone 3 Yola - AIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni
  17. AIG DTD FHQ Abuja - AIG Ahmed Mohammed Azare
  18. AIG FCID Annex Kaduna - AIG Maigana Alhaji Sani
  19. AIG Zone 12 Bauchi - AIG Audu Adamu Madaki
  20. AIG Maritime Lagos - AIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi, mni
  21. AIG Zone 8 Lokoja - AIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji
  22. AIG Armament FHQ Abuja - AIG Mohammed L. Bagega
  23. AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri - AIG Bello Makwashi
  24. AIG Works FHQ Abuja - AIG Balarabe Abubakar

Redeployment to drive new policing vision

Legit.ng gathers that IGP Alkali Baba assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of the senior police officers will further help in driving the new policing vision.

He explained that the new policing vision, among other things, is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

The posting/redeployment is with immediate effect.

Police recruitment: IGP Alkali Baba orders arrest, prosecution of scammers

Meanwhile, IGP Alkali Baba has announced that the Nigeria Police Force is not currently carrying out any recruitment exercise.

The IGP was reacting to false information claiming that the Force has commenced the 2021 police constables recruitment exercise.

The police boss said an investigation aimed at unravelling and prosecuting the orchestrators of the bogus and fraudulent recruitment schemes has commenced.

