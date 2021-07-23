After series of political intrigues and not-so-impressive primary elections, the local government elections Lagos state will hold on Saturday, July 24.

Ahead of the poll, Legit.ng in this piece presents important facts to know about the electoral process in Nigeria's commercial capital.

57 APC, PDP candidates ready for the Lagos state LGA elections holding on Saturday, July 24. Photo credit: Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission

Source: Facebook

Though many parties will be participating in the elections, the main contest is between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999, the PDP has not been able to win any governorship election in Lagos. The party's performance in the LGA elections will determine if it can change the narrative in 2023.

The elections will hold in the federal government-recognised 20 local government areas of the state and the 37 Local Council Development Areas.

This implies that the major parties participating in the poll will have 57 chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates

Here is the list of the APC and PDP candidates as presented in a report filed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and published by Premium Times.

Full list of APC chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates

Oladapo Famuyiwa/Ajoke Obe (Agbado-Oke Odo) Oladele Oshinowo/Folake Kayode (Agboyi Ketu) Ganiu Egunjobi/Gbenga Abiola (Agege) Ayoola Fatai/Lucky Uduikhue (Ajeromi). Sulaiman Jelili/Ibrahim Johnson (Alimosho) Valentine Buraimoh/Maureen Ashara (Amuwo-Odofin) Oluwaseun Gabriel/Samson Aromire (Apapa) Funmilayo Akande/Olawale Olufemi (Apapa-Iganmu) Bolatito Sobowale/Omoshalewa Laguda (Ayobo-Ipaja) Olusegun Onilude/Pedetin Kappa (Badagry Central) Henugbe Gbenu/Rauf Ibrahim (Badagry West) Kolade Alabi/Zainat Kupouyi (Bariga) Rasak Ibrahim/Matthew Olaleye (Coker- Aguda) Kunle Sanyaolu/Mutiu Adebiyi (Egbe-Idimu) Monsuru Bello/Ayodele Ayodeji (Ejigbo) Surah Animashaun/Sikiru Owolomanshe (Epe) Ismail Akinloye/Lateef Adesanya (Eredo) Adesegun Bankole/Adeola Adetoro (Eti-Osa) Olufemi Rafiu/John Ogundare (Eti-Osa East) Yisa Jubril/Samuel Ayodele (Iba) Abdullahi Olowa/Isiaka Olatunji (Ibeju) Usman Hamzat/Oluwatoyin Akerele (Ifako-Ijaiye) Olufemi Okeowo/Adejinyan Ojora (Ifelodun) Lasisi Akinsanya/Afeez Akinyemi (Igando-Ikotun) Olusesan Daini/Nuraini Okedina-Maja (Igbogbo Baiyeku) Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba/Femi Kabir (Ijede) Mojeed Balogun/Yomi Mayungbe (Ikeja) Wasiu Adesina/Sade Olabanji-Oba (Ikorodu Central) Banjo Adebisi/Olawale Ameen (Ikorodu North) Olanrewaju Sulaimon/Adesegun Aluko (Ikorodu West) Adewale Anomo/Wasiu Dehinsilu (Ikosi Ejinrin) Abolanle Bada/Olayinka Ogunleye (Ikosi/Isheri) Fuad Atanda-Lawal/Akinbowale Macaulay (Ikoyi/Obalende) Kunle Agoro/Ayodele Benson (Imota) Rashidat Adu/Olusegun Ogunbiyi (Iru, Victoria Island) Adebayo Olasoju/Sadiq Saliu (Isolo) Olanrewaju Apatira/Oluwayomi Lawrence (Itire-Ikate) Moyosore Ogunlewe/Saliu Babatunde (Kosofe) Tijani Olusi/Akinyemi Eshinokun (Lagos Island) Alade Folawiyo/Adejoke Balogun (Lagos Island East) Omolola Essein/Jubril Kolawole (Lagos Mainland) Bamidele Kasali/Oluremi Alogba (Lekki) Olabisi Adebajo/Adewale Hamzat (Mosan Okunola) Emmanuel Bamgboye/Tunbosun Aruna (Mushin) Rasaq Ajala/Oluseyi Jakande (Odi-Olowo) Rasulu Idowu/Edna Uche-Ubochi (Ojo) Olusegun Odunmbaku/Bunmi Oluyadi (Ojodu) Hammed Tijani/Coker Oladipo (Ojokoro) Olatunde Folorunso/Monsuru Ogungbemi (Olorunda) Oladotun Olakanle/Olufunke Hassan (Onigbongbo) Ramotullau Hassan-Akinola/Olanrewaju Moshood (Oriade) Babatunde Johnson/Kafila Akanni (Orile Agege) Almoruf Oloyede/Modupe Badmus (Oshodi) Musbau Ashafa/Abiodun Kareem (Oto Awori) Abdulhamed Salawu/Adekunle Ekinyemi (Somolu) Bamidele Yusuf/Muiz Dosumu (Surulere) Kayode Omiyale/Bolanle Ayeleru for Yaba LCDA.

Full list of PDP chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates

Richard Osagie/Jimoh Ibrahim (Agbado-Okeodo) Oluwole Dahunsi/Joy Ashinze (Agboyi Ketu) Azeez Adebiyi/Yusuf Adamu (Agege) Tajudeen Balogun/Azuonye Nkepadobi (Ajeromi) Aduragbemi Oyebade/Olusola Joseph (Alimosho) Adedayo Adesoye/Fortune Chijioke (Amuwo-Odofin) Deley Bandaki/Samuel Emmanuel (Apapa) Albert Olorunwa/Moses Aderoju (Apapa-Iganmu) Ben Arulogun/Talabi Olasunbo (Ayobo-Ipaja) Honfonvu Denagan/Folashade Kuti-Balogun (Badagry Central) Abraham Kolawole/Bolaji Awesu (Badagry West) Ibrahim Tijani/David Aina (Bariga) Akeem Animashaun/Modupe Adeyemi (Coker-Aguda) Muyiwa Bajulaye/Olorunfunmi Sulaimon (Egbe-Idimu) Rasheed Otegbola/Grace Solomon (Ejigbo) Sidikat Nekuleyi/Abiodun Lawal (Epe) Stephen Okoya/Anike Adesina (Eredo) Lasisi Jinadu/ThankGod/Bardagha (Eti-Osa) Bolaji Akinpelu/Suwebat Sholarin (Eti-Osa East) Kolawole Ageyin/Bello Muhammed (Iba) Olumide Komolafe/Ismail Lazees (Ibeju Lekki) Kolawole Uyi/Oladele Oyekanmi (Ifako-Ijaiye) Omogbolahan Ijaola/Ikechukwu Edna (Ifelodun) Olatunde Olatokun/Pius Omoorantan (Igando-Ikotun) Oyesanya Adeboye/Ibrahim Afinju (Igbogbo Baiyeku) Lookman Apina/Gideon Ogini (Ijede) Femi Folorunsho/John Nwabueze (Ikeja) Hassan Babatunde/Abolore Oyesanya (Ikorodu Central) Raji Omotayo/MondayEgheleme (Ikorodu North) Olumide Lawal/Hammed Alabi (Ikorodu West) Rasheed Raji/Matthew Ajayi (Ikosi Ejinrin) Nurudeen Orosiji/Titilayo Adetayo (Ikosi/Isheri) Anthony Bourdillon/Ahmad Mohammed (Ikoyi/Obalende) Fatai Ogunfolabi/William Ikpedu (Imota) Olumide Thompson/Oluwatosin Adeniyi (Iru, Victoria Island) Tajudeen Bamgboye/Goodman Ahivekwe (Isolo) Oyewola Bakare/Odegua Osagie (Itire-Ikate) Adelekan Abdulrauf/Rebecca Akindolie (Kosofe) Olusegun Ajibade/ Lateef Adele (Lagos Island) Agboola Odunfa/Bright Gbolahan (Lagos Island East) Abiodun Fakoya/Njoku Cosmos (Lagos Mainland) Ismail Shugu/Mustau Ipaye (Lekki) O. Oduwole/Omotola Ojo (Mosan Okunola) Saheed Elegbede/Chiamaka Peter (Mushin) Olakunle Solaja/Bolatito Oshifala (Odi-Olowo) Olajide Oniyide/Patience Borisade (Ojo) Sunday Shodolamu/Modupe Ajayi (Ojodu) Stephen Akerele/ Tawakalitu Ajao (Ojokoro) Qudus Olagoro/Akonasu Gbedozin (Olorunda) Ayodeji Omotosho/Evelyn Salami (Onigbongbo) Olajide Kujenyo/Sylvester Onwurah (Oriade) Wasiu Akintoye/Rasheedat Bello (Orile Agege) Rilwan Akinbiyi/AdepojuTiamiyu (Oshodi) Wasiu Olayiwola/Michael Abel (Oto Awori) Fatai Ghazal/ Olawale Akanni (Somolu) Tokunbo Ogunade/Augusta Ogar (Surulere) Solomon Hungbeji/Maria Aladetan (Yaba)

If there is a need for a rerun or run-off election, it will be conducted on Saturday, July 31, according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Lagos government announces restriction for council poll

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has announced a restriction of movement from 8am to 3pm on Saturday, July 24, for the local government elections.

A statement by the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the restriction would enable the conduct of hitch-free elections.

His words:

“The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct hitch-free elections into positions of chairmen and councillors in all the 57 local governments and local council development areas."

