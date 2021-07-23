Nigeria Police Force has denied the report that it has commenced the 2021 police constables recruitment exercise

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, made the disclosure on Friday, July 23, in Abuja, the nation's capital

The public has been advised to beware of unscrupulous persons currently promoting fraudulent recruitment schemes online

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has announced that the Nigeria Police Force is not currently carrying out any recruitment exercise.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday, July 23, by its spokesman, Frank Mba, a commissioner of police, and seen by Legit.ng.

The IGP was reacting to false information claiming that the Force has commenced the 2021 police constables recruitment exercise.

Mba said an investigation aimed at unravelling and prosecuting the orchestrators of these bogus and fraudulent recruitment schemes has commenced.

The statement read:

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc, wishes to notify the general public that the Nigeria Police is currently not recruiting.

"Members of the public who are desirous of joining the Nigeria Police Force or who had earlier participated in some stages of the suspended 2020 recruitment exercise are therefore advised to exercise patience and beware of unscrupulous persons currently promoting/advancing fraudulent recruitment schemes online with the intent to misleading and defrauding these (prospective) applicants."

NPF recruitment always comes with an official statement

According to Mba, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement.

He noted that the Force always advertises recruitment exercises in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures.

The police spokesman disclosed that the Force will announce as soon as it is set for the exercise.

Court orders PSC, IGP to maintain status quo on police recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered the Nigeria police and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to maintain a status quo on the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 officers.

It was reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Wednesday, October 23, at the hearing of the case.

The PSC also rejected the list of applicants released by the police, saying violated the rule of federal character and that it was an illegal move by the police.

